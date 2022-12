Ukrainians have long been trying to find regularity and logic in the selection of dates for massive missile strikes by Russia. Intelligence explained what ideas the Kremlin follows.

This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications with reference to the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

It is noted that sometimes the Russian Federation carries out massive missile attacks on special days, but not always.

"We see that the strikes can be connected to dates or events, for example, the UN meeting... can be on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday... Or they can be unrelated, but chosen according to some other logic, in particular, military or domestic political in the territory of the Russian Federation," Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, said.

He urged not to get attached to any dates or calendars in trying to predict on which day Russia will decide to fire missiles at Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia uses Ukrainian cruise missiles during the massive shelling of Ukraine, which were transferred as part of the Budapest Memorandum.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for another massive missile attack on Ukraine with the aim of destroying the country's energy infrastructure.