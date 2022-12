In Russia, on Thursday, December 15, there was a big fire in the territory of the enterprise of the Angarsk Petrochemical Company (ANHK) in the Irkutsk Oblast. An explosion took place at the oil refinery, after which a large fire broke out. As a result of the event, casualties were reported.

This is reported by Russian media.

"A serious fire at the technological installation of the refinery’s industrial site in Angarsk. The burning area was about 2,500 square meters," explained the governor of the Irkutsk Oblast, Igor Kobzev, on Telegram.

He also informed about two injured people as a result of the incident. The prosecutor's office has started an inspection of the implementation of the legislation on industrial safety.

A video, probably taken at the time of the fire, is circulating on social networks. Surveillance footage shows a strong flash. Eyewitnesses also talk about a loud explosion that was heard by residents of Angarsk and Leninsky District of Irkutsk.

Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the fire was contained to an area of 2,500 square meters, two people died.

Previously, the cause of the explosion was gassing of the systems of the technological installation.

As earlier reported, in Moscow, there was a large-scale fire in the shopping center MEGA Khimki, located on the Leningrad highway, near the border of Moscow and the Moscow Oblast. Its area reached 17,000 square meters. meters, explosions are heard at the scene. There are victims.

A large-scale fire also broke out in the Russian city of Barnaul in the Altai Territory. A tire manufacturing plant is on fire, the fire is so big that a special train was called in to extinguish it.

On Monday, a fire broke out in the Stroypark shopping center in Balashikha near Moscow, it was assigned the third level of complexity.

And on Tuesday, a fire broke out in St. Petersburg at a factory that produces engines for the Russian Navy.