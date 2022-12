On December 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the areas of six settlements in the Donetsk Region. Also, the AFU continue to inflict losses on the invaders in terms of manpower and equipment.

This was reported in the morning summary of the General Staff of the AFU.

The RF troops continue to focus their efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions. The invaders are also trying to improve the tactical situation in the Kupiyansk, Lyman and Zaporizhzhia directions. In other directions, the enemy is trying to restrain the actions of units of the AFU, the Ukrainian military command said.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Verkhniokamiyanske, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vesele, and Mariyinka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

The occupiers carried out 31 airstrikes and eight missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the Donetsk Region, and also fired 61 rockets from multiple rocket launchers.

"In the future, there is a threat that the occupiers will launch air and missile strikes on civil infrastructure objects throughout the territory of Ukraine," the summary states.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy inflicted fire on the Lypivka and Khrinivka districts of the Chernihiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops in the areas of Chervona Zoria, Krasne, Starytsia, Dvorichna, and Novomlynsk settlements in Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery at the areas of the settlements of Makiyivka, Ploshanka, and Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region and Yampolivka, Torske, and Vedmezhe in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of 17 settlements. Among them are Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ozarianivka, Pivnichne, and Opytne of the Donetsk Region. The invaders also carried out an airstrike near the city of Bakhmut.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, and Mariyinka were hit by fire. An enemy airstrike was also recorded near the latter.

In the direction of Novopavlovsk, the occupiers fired at Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Neskuchne of the Donetsk Region and carried out an airstrike in the area of the city of Vuhledar.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to shell the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure along the right bank of the Dnieper River. Areas of 19 settlements were affected. In particular, Vremivka, and Novopil of Donetsk Region; Huliaipilske, Orikhiv, and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Novotiahinka, Tokarivka, and Yantarne of the the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

According to the General Staff, the occupiers mined summer cottages and the banks of the Konka and Chaika Rivers within the Oleshky urban territorial community of the Kherson Region.

The summary reports that the enemy forcibly evacuated Ukrainian citizens who lived on Velykyi Potemkinskyi Island near Kherson to the territory still under the control of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff also reported that the occupation authorities are working on switching the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to the Russian energy system.

During the past day, the Ukrainian aviation made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 5 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control points, eight areas of concentration of enemy personnel and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over the past day, December 13, the Ukrainian military destroyed 740 Russian occupiers, the loss of enemy personnel reached 96,000.