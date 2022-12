American political scientist Francis Fukuyama believes that Ukraine will be able to return Crimea as early as next year. In his opinion, the Russian troops will make "another humiliating retreat" as soon as they are left there without supplies.

Francis Fukuyama stated this in an interview with the Voice of America.

"I think that the return of Crimea is not excluded in 2023. Right now they have to reconquer the Kherson Region, and later liberate the Zaporizhzhia Region. In this way, they can simply cut off Crimea from the Russians and deprive them of the opportunity to supply the peninsula," Fukuyama said.

After the de-occupation of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions, the only source of supply to the peninsula will remain in the Russian Federation - the Kerch Bridge. Fukuyama recalled that this logistical artery had already been hit. According to him, it will be very difficult for Russia to support its troops on the occupied peninsula if Ukraine continues to attack Russian military depots in Crimea.

In addition, the political scientist does not believe that Moscow will use nuclear weapons after the loss of Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late September, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine will be able to return Crimea and Donbas by the summer of 2023.

At the same time, the West fears that the de-occupation of Crimea will push Putin to use nuclear weapons.