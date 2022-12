Ultra-radical rebels in Germany planned to kill Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as well as storm the parliament and arrest MPs.

This was reported by The New York Times with reference to sources familiar with the investigation.

In addition, the publication learned that one of the detainees, Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss, recognized as the leader of the shadow government of the rebels, twice visited the Russian consulate in Leipzig, where he allegedly met with Russian diplomats. Russian officials denied any involvement with the plotters, calling it an internal German matter.

According to the publication, during mass searches against the conspirators, about 40 firearms were confiscated. In addition, they found cartridges for other weapons, which still need to be found.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the plans of the far-right rebels, who were planning a military coup in Germany, were to create 280 armed units for arrests and executions. The extreme right movement Reichsburger planned to overthrow the current government of Germany, after which to "arrest and execute" people. According to the legislators, specific preparations have already been made in the states of Saxony, Thuringia and Baden-Wurttemberg.