Kremlin Says That "New Year's Truce" With Ukraine Is Not On Agenda

The question of the possibility of a truce for the New Year holidays between Ukraine and Russia is currently not being discussed, it is not on the agenda. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated this in a comment on the Telegram channel Watch Media on Wednesday, December 14.

Peskov answered the journalist's question that Russia had not received any proposals from anyone regarding the cessation of hostilities for the period of the New Year and Christmas holidays.

"No, no proposals have been received from anyone on this topic, such a topic is not on the agenda," said Putin's press secretary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 13, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine is out of the question.

On December 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that Russia was striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure "in response" to the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

On November 17, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the missile attacks on Ukraine are being carried out due to the reluctance of the Ukrainian authorities to enter into negotiations with the Russian Federation.