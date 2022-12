France And Italy Will Transfer SAMP/T Mamba Air Defense Systems To Ukraine. What Is The Weapon Capable Of?

France and Italy reached an agreement and accepted Ukraine's application for the transfer of the SAMP/T Mamba air defense system.

This is written by Challenges.

"France and Italy will provide Ukraine with the requested air defense equipment. This is a very persistent request of President Zelenskyy, and the Italians have confirmed to us that they are ready to fulfill it. In this way, we can meet their needs," the publication writes.

It is a ground-based air-to-air system. The SAMP-T complex is designed for air defense of mechanized units, as well as air cover of important stationary objects against a massive attack of a wide class of air targets. It can destroy aircraft at a distance from 3 to 100 km. The impact height is up to 25 km.

One salvo of this air defense missile is 8 Aster-30 missiles, they can be fired in 10 seconds.

Such systems are in operation in three countries: France - 32 units, Italy - 6 units, Singapore - 12 units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pentagon and the American company Raytheon Technologies signed a USD 1.2 billion contract to purchase the NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine.

The sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv and the region early in the morning on Wednesday, December 14, it was reported about the operation of the air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Later it became known that the air defense in the Kyiv Region worked successfully during the morning attack of kamikaze drones, there were no hits.