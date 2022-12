The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has launched an investigation into the attack on Kyiv by Russian kamikaze drones.

This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, on December 14, at about 6:20 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces launched an air attack with Shahed kamikaze drones on the middle of Kyiv.

NA non-residential building and the car of a local resident were damaged.

There are no casualties or injuries.

During a survey of the site of the crash of an unmanned aerial vehicle, its wreckage was discovered.

The investigative and operational group and employees of the State Emergency Service continue to work at the scene.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the Main Directorate of the SSU in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of the morning attack of Kyiv, there were no injuries.

The wreckage of downed UAVs damaged an administrative building and 4 residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi District of the capital.