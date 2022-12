From January 1, the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company increases from 20% to 50% the salary allowance of the personnel of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region), who remain loyal to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of Energoatom on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that representatives of Russia continue to put pressure on employees of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, forcing them to sign contracts with the fake JSC "Operating Organization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP" or another enterprise of the Russian company Rosatom.

At the same time, the invaders say that allegedly from January 1, 2023, Energoatom will stop calculating salaries for the Zaporizhzhia NPP employees, in particular, for those who cannot get to jobs, because the occupiers prevent access to them.

"These claims are another shameless lie by the rashists! Energoatom continues to guarantee employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP payment of wages and all compensation provided for by the collective agreement. In addition, from January 1, Energoatom also increases from 20% to 50% the allowance for official salaries of the Zaporizhzhia NPP personnel who remain loyal to Ukraine," the statement said.

Energoatom urges the Zaporizhzhia NPP personnel not to sign any contracts with the enemy and not to provide any assistance to the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency previously reported, earlier Energoatom reported that the Russian invaders intensified repressions against the Zaporizhzhia NPP workers, in particular, they took two NPP workers in an unknown direction and threw the shift supervisor into a basement.