The Russian occupiers presented a new gauleiter, who was appointed as "head of the administration" of Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Wednesday, December 14.

Orlov reported that the propaganda channels of the occupiers in Enerhodar publicly presented today the fifth gauleiter, who became the "head of the administration" of the city.

"The worker of the Rosatom, Eduard Senovoz, became this short-sighted poor man. Why the poor man? Because the very fact of such an "appointment" in an occupied city, where crimes are committed daily, means that he will be added to the list of war criminals. And he will inevitably have to answer for this," the mayor emphasized.

Orlov also noted that Rosatom has become a real forge of criminals who no longer hide their actions on Ukrainian land, especially since the "rule" of his predecessors for the past 9 months was "short-lived and inglorious."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 30, the occupiers appointed the former chief engineer of the station as the new director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On November 28, Volodymyr Rohov, a member of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region, stated that several thousand workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP allegedly received Russian passports.

On November 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers stopped allowing workers who refused to sign contracts with the Russian Federation to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.