The United Kingdom has begun training Ukrainian judges to conduct trials of military personnel of the Russian army who committed war crimes during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

The British edition of Sky News reported this with reference to Attorney General Victoria Prentis.

According to her, the training will provide the opportunity for an unprecedented scale of prosecution of the Russian military, guilty of cruel crimes.

Currently, there is a group of 90 Ukrainian judges in the UK. In the near future, several more groups will join them.

The UK government has allocated GBP 2.5 million for a program to train Ukrainian judges.

“This is very important, obviously because justice is important, but also because I hope that those Russian soldiers and officers who are watching the Ukrainian prosecutions at the moment will realise that they must act in accordance with international law,” the publication quoted Prentis as saying.

As Ukrainian News Agency previously reported, in early March, almost 40 countries of the world appealed to the International Criminal Court with a demand to respond to crimes committed by the Russian military in Ukraine.

We also reported that on June 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at a meeting of the UN Security Council called for an international tribunal for Russia.

And in early October, the Verkhovna Rada appealed to the UN, the Council of Europe and the European Union to create a special tribunal for Russia.