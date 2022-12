The headlines about the allegedly announced mobilization after the New Year are false, blindly spread without checking the original source. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar wrote about this on Facebook on Wednesday, December 14.

"If you see today the headlines about the allegedly announced mobilization - this is a lie that is blindly spread without even checking the original source, that is, what did I actually say yesterday on the air of 1+1 (by the way, the Night Watch broadcast with Yevhen Plynskyi was very interesting - link in the first comment)," said the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Maliar explained that the continuation of mobilization depends on the course of the war, so it is incorrect to make predictions. She noted that the mobilization is announced by the President's Decree, which has been in effect since February 24, 2022 and is periodically extended due to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine. The military calculates the need.

Issues related to mobilization are regulated by the Law "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" and the Constitution of Ukraine, according to the norms of which the President of Ukraine exercises general leadership in the field of mobilization preparation and mobilization of the state, Maliar emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada extended the terms of martial law and general mobilization from November 21 for 90 days, i.e. until February 19, 2023.

There are several categories of Ukrainians who are not called up for military service even during general mobilization.

An electronic petition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about setting a one-year term of service for those mobilized received the necessary 25,000 votes for consideration.