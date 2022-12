On Wednesday, December 14, 4 more ships with 69,500 tons of agricultural products for Asian countries left the sea trade ports of Great Odesa.

This was announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Among them are the tankers SELINA II, MED PACIFIC with 54,000 tons of sunflowerseed oil for India. Currently, 21 vessels are being processed in the ports of Great Odesa. They are loading with 665,800 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products. 1 vessel is moving along the "grain corridor" under loading of 63,500 tons of agricultural products. In the Bosphorus, 81 vessels are waiting for inspection (61 for entry, 20 for exit). The situation with the queue is consistently difficult - the Russian Federation also registers no more than 3 vessels per day, with the required 12," the statement says.

Since August 1, 554 vessels have left the ports of Great Odesa, exporting 13.9 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 13, 8 ships with 238,600 tons of agricultural products left Ukrainian sea ports.

On November 17, the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the Initiative for safe transportation of agricultural products across the Black Sea was extended for another 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.