Lithuania Preparing For Possible New Wave Of Ukrainian Refugees Due To Shelling Of Infrastructure

The Lithuanian government is preparing for a possible new wave of refugees from Ukraine in the event that the Russian Federation manages to disable the civilian infrastructure for a long time.

This was said by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Agne Bilotaite, writes European Pravda with reference to LRT.

She noted that all EU countries are conducting such preparations.

"Russia is hitting critical infrastructure, so we have to be ready for a new wave of people," Bilotaite said.

The government admits that in this case 60,000-100,000 Ukrainians may come to the country.

According to the plan developed by the European Commission, Lithuania undertook to accept, if necessary, another 20,000 people in addition to those who have already received temporary protection.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 71,000 Ukrainians have received temporary protection in Lithuania. In terms of the number of admitted Ukrainians relative to the population, Lithuania ranks fourth in the EU (about 2.53%), after the Czech Republic, Poland and Estonia.

We will remind that at least 11,000 refugees from Ukraine have found work in Latvia.

In addition, from the new year, Ukrainian refugees working in Latvia must learn the Latvian language.