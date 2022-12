Pushylin Calls Chernihiv And Odesa "Russian" Cities And Calls For Their "Liberation". Kremlin Comments On His

The self-proclaimed leader of the so-called "DPR" Denys Pushylin believes that Russia should occupy Chernihiv and Odesa. In his opinion, these cities are "Russian".

The words of the leader of the militants are quoted by RIA Novosti (Russian state media).

"If you take other Russian cities - Chernihiv and Odesa, other settlements that I believe should be liberated, I think we can't do without it," Pushylin said.

He did not specify which other cities of Ukraine the militant leader considers "Russian".

Pushylin also did not explain what "we" are, who cannot do without the "liberation" of Chernihiv and Odesa.

The Kremlin reacted to Pushylin's today statement. The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, commented on his words.

"Everything depends on the choice of the citizens, on the decision of the people. The primary task is to protect people in the LPR and the DPR. We see a difficult situation in Donetsk and, of course, this is what the military is focusing on," Peskov told reporters.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, December 14, the leader of the so-called "DPR" Denys Pushylin declared the need to occupy more territory of Ukraine.

According to him, this is necessary in order to move the Armed Forces of Ukraine as far as possible from the "DPR".

We also reported that in early September, the self-proclaimed leader of the so-called "DPR" called for the "liberation" of all cities that "were founded by Russian people."