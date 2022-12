Assault groups of the 71st separate huntsman brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces together with other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to occupy enemy positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region. This is stated in the message of the Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

It is noted that initially Ukrainian artillery and mortars worked on the fortifications of the occupiers. After that, the paratroopers carefully entered the enemy positions.

"They ended the final resistance of the Russian occupiers. In general, about a dozen invaders were destroyed," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region. Zelenskyy spoke about the situation in the settlement.

In addition, a Swedish citizen aged about 20 years was killed near Bakhmut in Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the mortar unit of a separate huntsman brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops successfully worked against the enemy's manpower.

Meanwhile, today, December 14, another exchange of prisoners took place - 64 Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, in particular, participated in the defense of the city of Bakhmut, are returning home.