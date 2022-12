Occupiers Fired From Tanks And Mortars. Situation In Kherson And Region Over Past Day

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 42 times and killed 1 civilian.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych in his Telegram channel.

It is noted that the enemy once again shelled the residential quarters of Kherson. The occupiers targeted the yacht club, school, sports facility, private and apartment buildings.

The region was shelled with artillery, MLRS, tanks and mortars.

"Unfortunately, we have victims among the civilian population. The Russian occupiers killed one person, another resident of the region was injured," emphasized the head of the Regional Military Administration.

We will remind you that earlier in the President's Office it was reported that the Russians hit the maternity ward of the hospital in Kherson.

A former law enforcement officer was also detained in Kherson, who helped the enemy create a "branch" of the FSB in the city. The occupying body called "state security service" was supposed to carry out Moscow's task of suppressing the resistance movement and the spread of the Kremlin regime in the territory of the region.

Meanwhile, power supply was restored in ten more settlements in the Kherson Region.