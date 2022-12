US Finds No Signs Of Weapons Falling Into Wrong Hands In Ukraine - Pentagon

The United did not find the facts of the illegal redirection of weapons provided to Ukraine by the world's states to counter the Russian full-scale invasion. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman, Brigadier General Patrick S. Ryder during a briefing on December 13.

So, he noted that Ukraine effectively uses the weapons it receives from its allies, as well as completely legally.

"As of now, we do not have any reliable information to indicate whether there were cases of redirecting aid to Ukraine for illegal purposes," Ryder said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Administration of the President of the United States of America Joseph Biden is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bundestag defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, confirmed the delivery of 24 new self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. She also considers it necessary to supply Ukraine with modern Leopard and Marder tanks.

Bulgaria will also send Ukraine a military aid package for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion.