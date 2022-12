Ukraine Returns 64 Soldiers From Enemy Captivity, Including Defenders Of Bakhmut And US Citizen

Another exchange of prisoners took place - 64 Ukrainians are returning home who fought in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, in particular, participated in the defense of the city of Bakhmut. This is stated in the message of the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak on Telegram.

It is noted that among the military, who managed to rescue from enemy captivity, there are officers, privates, and sergeants.

"Another prisoner exchange. We continue to return our people. 64 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who fought in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, in particular, participated in the defense of the city of Bakhmut, are going home. These are officers, privates and sergeants, our heroes," Yermak said.

In addition, U.S. citizen Suedi Murekezi was also released from Russian captivity.

The bodies of the 4 killed were also returned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 6, Ukraine held another exchange of prisoners with Russia and returned 60 troops. 34 defenders of Mariupol returned, including 14 from Azovstal, as well as those who were in Olenivka and were held on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Also, on December 1, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners using the 50-50 formula.