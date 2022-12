New Wave Of Mobilization After New Year Possible In Ukraine - Defense Ministry

A new wave of mobilization after the New Year is possible in Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on the air of the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These are things that are difficult to predict, because mobilization depends on the needs of war and, in addition, there are losses. There is a need for recovery (of forces). Even those people who are alive and well and not injured need replacement. Therefore, this is a normal process (of mobilization), and it is not necessary to make terrible apocalyptic predictions from this," said Maliar.

She added that a new wave of mobilization can happen, and the Ministry of Defense always speaks publicly about this.

"It may be, but it all depends on the war," Maliar said.

The Deputy Minister noted that the mobilization will be talked about publicly after the New Year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada extended the terms of martial law and general mobilization from November 21 for 90 days, that is, until February 19, 2023.