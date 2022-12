France will provide EUR 415 million of equipment to Ukraine to restore the energy sector.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am grateful to the countries and companies that have been helping Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Due to constant Russian attacks, our needs grow every week. The priority is high-voltage equipment, but there is a need for other equipment and spare parts for repair of networks. Support for EUR 415 million worth of equipment, which France will provide to Ukraine, will greatly help the restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said during the forum on economic sustainability and reconstruction of Ukraine.

He also noted that there is currently a need for gas turbine and gas piston power units that will help ensure stable operation of the power system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the results of an international conference in France, Ukraine raised about USD 1 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden announced the destruction by Russia of about 50% of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.