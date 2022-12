On Wednesday, December 14, Ukraine received the last tranche in the framework of the exclusive eighth-largest macro-financial assistance program of the European Union (MFA) in the amount of EUR 500 million.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total funding for this program is EUR 5 billion.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the European Union has provided Ukraine with EUR 7.2 billion of macro-financial assistance. These funds helped to cope with the negative economic consequences of the war and maintain the stability of the financial system in the face of a full-scale invasion of the aggressor. I thank my colleagues from the EU for the consistent and systemic support of Ukraine," said Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko.

MFA credit funds will be used to finance the most pressing expenditures of the state budget and will contribute to maintaining financial stability in Ukraine.

Ukraine received the first tranche of EUR 2 billion in October 2022, the second tranche of EUR 2.5 billion went to the state budget of Ukraine in November 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of the European Union decided to provide Ukraine with macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 18 billion.