AFU Repel Enemy Attacks Near 14 Settlements And Hit 4 Areas Of Concentration Of Occupiers On December 13

The Armed Forces of Ukraine last day, December 13, repelled enemy attacks near 14 settlements and hit 4 areas of concentration of the invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Hrianykivka in the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Chervonopopivka, Serebrianske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Nevelske, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region," the message says.

At the same time, the enemy launched 1 aviation and 11 missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine, 3 of them on the civil infrastructure of the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

The invaders also carried out more than 60 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were found.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy fired at the areas of 14 settlements.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, 13 settlements were attacked from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage on 12 settlements.

In the Avdiivka direction, the invaders fired from tanks and artillery in the areas of almost 20 settlements.

Among them are Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy exerted fire influence near 8 settlements.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues to shell Ukrainian positions and civil infrastructure of settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper River.

More than 20 settlements suffered damage, in particular Chornobaivka, Antonivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Novokairy, Respublikanets, Mylove, Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

The General Staff notes that due to a significant number of wounded invaders, the occupation authorities decided to transfer to the needs of the military hospital No. 15 in the village of Yuvileine, Luhansk Region, and hospital No. 3 in the city of Luhansk.

It is also reported that on the night of December 13, in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Novoaidar, Luhansk Region, the Defense Forces destroyed more than 15 servicemen of the Russian armed forces.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region, the losses of the enemy are up to 100 wounded invaders, an ammunition depot was destroyed.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 2 control points and 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks near 16 settlements, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 5 attacks on areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.