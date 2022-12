Power Facilities Not Damaged By Morning Drone Attack, But Power Deficit Significant - Ukrenergo

Thanks to the brilliant work of the air defense forces, energy infrastructure facilities were not damaged as a result of the morning enemy attack, but the situation in the power system remains difficult.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Wednesday, December 14, began with a massive drone attack. Thanks to the brilliant work of the air defense forces, energy infrastructure facilities did not suffer damage - all 13 UAVs were shot down," the report said.

The company recalled that on December 13, another unit at a nuclear plant was put into operation.

This helped not to apply emergency outages last day to balance the power system.

"But the situation in the energy system of Ukraine is still difficult due to the large amount of damage in the energy infrastructure. There is a significant shortage of electricity," Ukrenergo said.

It is noted that the most difficult situation is in the east - due to almost daily shelling, energy facilities are constantly damaged.

At the same time, repair work is slowed down due to the danger to the life of repairmen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 13, Ukrenergo also noted a significant shortage of electricity in the system.

In particular, the work of repair crews was complicated by the deterioration of weather conditions throughout Ukraine (strong wind, frost, wet snow accretion, icing of wires).