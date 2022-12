Additional means of protection against enemy shelling are installed at electric substations in Kyiv.

The former Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Orzhel announced this on the air of the Kyiv TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are pictures - some substations have been protected, even they are separated by foundation reinforced concrete blocks. And when one transformer is hit, the equipment that is nearby is not destroyed," he said.

Currently, power engineers are trying to make additional concrete structures for protection, stronger than blocks.

"They don't always stand up, but they started to do it. At some substations in the summer, they realized that if we did not defeat the enemy before winter, the Russians would fight on infrastructure. The Russians know our system, and we know theirs, historically so. Therefore, you can make a blackout every week, depending on the resource of missiles. If not for our air defense, this would be possible for them," the expert said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden on December 11 announced the destruction by Russia of about 50% of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.