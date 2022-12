Russian occupiers carry out reconnaissance on the eve of the strike mission in order to avoid falling into the air defense zone.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The tactics inherent in the use of these UAVs is the night. Conditions of poor visibility, because at night it is difficult to visually detect them with the means by which they are shot down - these are small arms, anti-aircraft guns. Therefore, it is radar devices that detect them, and anti-aircraft missile systems and other firearms knock down," he explained.

"Using the riverbeds and those areas that the enemy scouts, where we may have certain weak points, strong points - this is all the enemy discovers. It conducts reconnaissance on the eve of the task of strikes, thus trying to avoid falling into the area of ​​action of our air defense," the spokesman added Air Force.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv and the region early in the morning on Wednesday, December 14. It was reported about the operation of the air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the Russian attack on the capital by kamikaze drones, no victims were found. It is reported that one administrative building and four residential buildings were damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi District.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Internal Affairs told how to recognize Shahed and what to do in case of his discovery. The Ministry urges to stay as far as possible from administrative buildings, strategic and military facilities, as well as gas stations.