At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began using Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles. However, the first launch was unsuccessful, and a check found that one part failed in all missiles. This was reported in the material of the Ukrainian Pravda publication. Ukrainian intelligence suggests it could have been a diversion.

Journalists said that after the February not quite successful launches of Neptunes, in March, specialists from the Kyiv state design bureau Luch, which is the main developer of the missile, arrived with a check. Experts found a very suspicious pattern: one part was disabled on all missiles. As a result, the shells did not detonate as they should.

After that, the specialists fixed the problems. Sources from the Luch design bureau do not believe that missile problems were related to sabotage. They said that this is due to the specifics of the product.

"We are constantly called to fix or check something. This is the specificity of the product. The missile is filled with very sensitive electronics, there are many dangers for it even at the stage of simple transportation," the department said.

Thus, the interlocutor of Ukrainian Pravda in Ukrainian intelligence suggests that the missiles could have damaged deliberately. He noted that in all the months of the Russian invasion, this is the only case when we can talk about treason.

“Such a story really was. It turned out that all missiles have the same fault, and it is clearly specially made. It was the only time in the entire war I could say it felt like a betrayal. But everything was corrected, and Moskva (the Russian cruiser - Ed.) is gone," the source said.

Recall, earlier the South operational command said that the Russian cruiser Moskva after the defeat by the Neptune missile capsized and began to sink.

Storm also assisted. The Russian Ministry of Defense recognized the loss of the Moskva cruiser, but the cause was indicated as "the damage to the hull suffered during a fire from detonation of ammunition."

Subsequently, Russia began to search for the Moskva cruiser flooded by Ukrainian Neptune missiles.