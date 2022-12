The air defense system in the Kyiv Region worked successfully during the morning attack of kamikaze drones, there were hits.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military-Civil Administration Oleksii Kuleba announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The air alarm in the Kyiv Region lasted more than three hours. Since the morning, the region was attacked by enemy drones. The terrorist country again took aim at the critical infrastructure of the region and the capital. There are no hits in the region. These are the consequences of successful air defense," Kuleba said.

Services are currently looking for places where Shaheds were downed.

"We have one private house damaged by drone debris. Fortunately, no casualties," Kuleba added.

He recalled that the morning in the capital and the Kyiv Region began with the attack of the Russian Federation with kamikaze drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of the morning attack of Kyiv by Russian drones, there were no injuries.

The wreckage of downed UAVs damaged an administrative building and 4 residential buildings.