Invaders Launch 11 Missile Strikes And Carry Out More Than 60 Attacks From MLRS In A Day

Over the past day, the Russian occupation army launched one aviation and 11 missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine. Besides, the enemy carried out more than 60 attacks from multiple rocket launchers (MLRS).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its morning operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Three missile strikes by the troops of the invaders attacked civilian infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In total, over the past day, the enemy from mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery of various types attacked areas of 64 cities and villages.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the occupiers fired at the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Berestove, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka, Hrekivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Pishchane, Novosadove and Terny.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage near Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka were shelled.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy struck near the settlements of Vremivka, Vuhledar, Neskuchne, Prechystivka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Dorohnianka and Olhivske.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers hit the settlements of the right-bank part of the region: Chornobaivka, Antonivka, Nikolske, Tokarшvka, Novokairy, Respublikanske, Mylove and Kherson.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, units of the Russian army from the territory of the Russian Federation fired across the border at the areas of the settlements of Leonivka, Buchky, Hui, Kucherivka, Kindrativka, Strilecha, Starytsia, Tykhe, Ambarne, Vilkhuvatka, Khatnie, Milove, Dvorichna and Krasne.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks near 14 settlements of the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

And this morning, Russia launched an attack on the territory of Kyiv with the help of Iranian kamikaze drones.