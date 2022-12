AFU Destroy 740 Occupiers And 4 Tanks Per Day. General Staff Names Losses Of Russia

Over the past day, December 13, the Ukrainian military destroyed 740 Russian invaders, the loss of the enemy personnel has reached 96,000. This is stated in the infographic of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on Facebook.

As of December 14, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 96,000 (+ 740),

tanks ‒ 2,970 (+ 4),

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 5,937 (+ 7),

artillery systems - 1931 (+ 0),

MLRS - 404 (+ 0),

air defense systems ‒ 211 (+ 0),

aircraft - 281 (+ 0),

helicopters - 264 (+ 0),

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 1,617 (+ 0),

cruise missiles ‒ 592 (+ 0),

ships/boats ‒ 16 (+ 0),

vehicles and tank trucks - 4,562 (+ 13),

special equipment ‒ 171 (+ 1).

The data is currently being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine on December 12 eliminated half a thousand occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the war, the losses of the Russian army had amounted to 95,260 soldiers.

Meanwhile, this morning, December 14, Kyiv was attacked by kamikaze drones. Damage was reported of one administrative building, as well as four residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi District.