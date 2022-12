As of 9:00 a.m. on December 14, it is known about the destruction of 13 UAVs in Kyiv and the region. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City State Administration on Telegram.

Thus, it is noted that the air defense and EW forces are working to destroy air targets. Thanks to their efforts, 13 drones have already been destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the morning in Kyiv and the region there were sounds of explosions, the operation of the air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was reported.

Earlier it was reported that 11 enemy Shahed kamikaze drones were shot down. According to preliminary information, the debris from the drone damaged two administrative buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine told how to recognize Shahid and what to do if it is discovered.

On December 7, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat said Russian troops had resumed using Iranian-made barrage ammunition after a three-week hiatus.