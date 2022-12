As a result of the Russian attack of the capital by kamikaze drones, no injuries were found. Damage is reported in the Shevchenkivskyi District of one administrative building, as well as four residential buildings. This was told by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko on Telegram.

It is noted that there were two waves of attack - air defense and EW units effectively worked out. According to available information, there are no injuries.

"Kyiv was subjected to two waves of attack by enemy drones. Due to the effective operation of air defense and EW units, 13 enemy drones were destroyed. Debris from downed UAVs hit one administration building and 4 more residential buildings suffered minor damage (the Shevchenkivskyi District of the capital). People were not injured," Popko said.

In addition, the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv Region, Andrii Niebytov, published a photo of the wreckage of downed enemy drones, the State Border Guard Service reports on Telegram.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kyiv and the region there were sounds of explosions in the early morning on Wednesday, December 14, the operation of the air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was reported.

Earlier it was reported that the wreckage damaged two administrative buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi District of the capital.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior Affairs told how to recognize Shahed and what to do if it is discovered.