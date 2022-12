Rada allows National TV and Radio Council to shut down TV channels without a trial

The Verkhovna Rada has allowed the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council to cancel the licenses of television and radio companies, which entails the termination of their activities, for false information about the owner without a court decision.

This is stated in the second reading of the law on media, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The bill provides for the right of the National Council to abolish licenses of television and radio companies in some cases without a court decision.

Among them, the licensee submits false information about his beneficiary (ultimate owner), as well as if the company's ownership structure does not comply with the law.

Namely, the norms according to which TV channels cannot be owned by state bodies (except for public TV companies, Rada TV channel), authorities of foreign countries, religious and international organizations, as well as citizens of Russia and Russian companies (if the latter follows from the documents submitted by the licensee).

Before the adoption of the bill on media, only the court could cancel licenses.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Rada adopted a law on media, which was opposed by Western journalists and the OSCE.