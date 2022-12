Last day, December 12, the Russian military launched 2 missile attacks on Ukraine, and also carried out more than 20 attacks from MLRS.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that Russians launched missile attacks on the civil infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv Regions. The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine.

Thus, in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to shell the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the civil infrastructure of settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper River. The enemy carried out shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery of areas of more than 25 settlements.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were found.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Russian invaders are trying to advance in the area of ​ ​ the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, but the Defense Forces manage to successfully repel enemy attacks.

In addition, a Russian sabotage group was ambushed by border guards while trying to break through the defenses of Ukrainian defenders in the Donetsk Region.