The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a new law on national minorities.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Rada adopted Bill No. 8224 on national minorities (communities) of Ukraine as a whole. For - 324," he said.

Zhelezniak noted that thus one of the main requirements for the candidacy of Ukraine in the European Union was fulfilled.

The law defines that the national minority (community) of Ukraine is a group of Ukrainian citizens who are not ethnic Ukrainians, traditionally live on the territory within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine, united by common ethnic, cultural, historical, linguistic and/or religious characteristics, realize their belonging to it, show a desire to preserve and develop their linguistic, cultural, religious identity.

The state guarantees persons belonging to national minorities the protection of their rights, freedoms and interests.

A person belonging to a national minority has the right to: self-identification; freedom of public associations and peaceful assembly; freedom of expression and belief, thought, speech, conscience and religion; participation in political, economic and social life; use of the national minority language; education, in particular in the languages ​ ​ of national minorities; preservation of cultural identity of national minority.

A person belonging to the national minority has the right to the free and unimpeded use of the language of their minority privately and publicly, in oral and written forms within the limits that do not contradict the law.

With regard to education, it is provided that private educational institutions providing complete general secondary education at the expense of individuals and/or legal entities, in particular those established by national cultural societies and representatives of national minorities, have the right to freely choose the language of the educational process (except for educational institutions receiving public funds) and are obliged to ensure the mastery of the state language by students in accordance with state standards.

According to the law, the expenses necessary to ensure the implementation of measures to implement the rights and freedoms of national minorities are carried out at the expense of the state budget of Ukraine under a separate budget program, funds of local budgets, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

The law enters into force in 6 months from the date of its publication.

At the same time, it was established that for the period of martial law in Ukraine and within 6 months after its termination (abolition), the rights of national minorities in terms of the right to peaceful assembly are subject to temporary restriction in implementation and protection.

At the same time, the Rada recognized as invalid the law "On National Minorities in Ukraine" of June 25, 1992.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine on June 23, 2022 received the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union.

On the way of integration into the European community, Ukraine has pledged to ensure European standards for the protection of the rights of national communities, in particular by creating proper mechanisms for their implementation.