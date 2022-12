The military commanders of Ukraine and Poland held a telephone conversation on the initiative of the Polish side on the situation on the border with Belarus. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Telegram.

Thus, the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, held a telephone conversation with the Commander of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, Lieutenant General Tomasz Piotrowski.

It is noted that the parties discussed the security situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border due to a "sudden check" of the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

Piotrowski expressed concern about the statement of the military leadership of the army of Belarus on the deployment of troops to certain areas, as well as the conduct of engineering equipment, the organization of protection and defense, etc.

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Naiev, spoke about possible scenarios for the development of events and the tasks assigned to Ukrainian servicemen who are on the defense of the border. He also stressed the need to exchange operational information and coordinate joint actions.

Lieutenant General Tomasz Piotrowski assured of full political support and comprehensive assistance to Ukraine from the Polish side.

According to Naiev, the situation on the border with Belarus remains stable and controlled.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to implement enhanced security measures in order to quickly respond to the growth of any threat," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the announcement of a sudden combat readiness check, the first units of the troops of Belarus left the points of permanent deployment. Also, a unit of special operations forces is being transferred closer to the border with Ukraine.

On Tuesday, December 13, the self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko ordered a sudden check of the combat readiness of troops.