UK Imposes Sanctions Against Company And 3 Iranian Citizens For Drone Supply To Russia

The UK has imposed new sanctions on Iran, using restrictive measures against four citizens of the Islamic republic who are involved in the production of drones and their transfer to Russia.

This is stated in a message on the website of the British government.

In the fall of this year, the Russian occupation army in Ukraine began to use several types of Iranian-made drones to attack cities and infrastructure facilities.

“Iranian-manufactured drones have played a central role in these evil attacks on civilians… Today’s sanctions include individuals facilitating the production of these drones,” the statement said.

Thus, the following individuals and legal entities were subject to British sanctions:

Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar (MADO), responsible for the production of engines for drones;

Yousef Aboutalebi, Director of MADO;

Abdollah Mehrabi, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brig Gen – Chief of IRGC ASF Research and Sufficiency Jihad Organisation (SSJO);

Professor Afshin Khajeh Fard, Head of Iran Aviation Industries Organisation.

Earlier today, December 13, the UK imposed sanctions on 12 Russian military leaders involved in the destruction of Ukrainian cities and the death of civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 14, the European Union imposed sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with drones that the Russian army uses in the war against Ukraine.

We also reported that according to Western media, Russia is preparing to establish the production of Iranian drones on its territory.