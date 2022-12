Russia plans to hold “elections” of the "leader of the republic" and "members of parliament" in the occupied part of the Donetsk Region on September 10, 2023, on a single voting day in the Russian Federation.

The head of the DPR group Denis Pushilin stated this in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Both parliamentary elections and election of the head of the Donetsk People's Republic will be held in September 2023, on the second Sunday, on a single voting day [in Russia]," Pushilin said.

The current leader of the "republic" did not specify whether he would run for the post of head of the "DPR."

"As for my personal nomination, I consider it my personal duty to bring the situation to victory and fulfill the tasks that I set myself when I headed the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.

Also, Pushilin did not explain how the post of "head of the republic" and "parliament of the DPR" will fit into Russian legislation.

On September 20, the Russian-appointed occupation administrations of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions announced their intentions to hold the so-called "referendums" on joining Russia from September 23 to 27, 2022.

And on October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin "included" the captured territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions in Russia, allegedly referring to the results of the "referendum."

In Ukraine and the West, the results of this pseudoreferendum were not recognized.