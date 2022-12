The District Administrative Court of Kyiv continues to work and consider cases and considers the decision to liquidate the court to be illegal.

This is stated in the statement of the District Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The mass media are actively spreading messages about the consideration by the Legal Policy Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the bill on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv. Currently, we do not know the results of such consideration and the further fate of the bill. Instead, we receive many questions from the parties to the court process regarding further consideration of administrative proceedings, therefore we inform you: judges and employees of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv apparatus continue to fulfill their duties and do everything possible to protect the rights of every Ukrainian who has appealed to the court," the statement reads.

At present, there are almost 60,000 cases and materials pending in the courts of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.

"And if someone thinks that these are exclusively "loud and high-profile cases", then this is not the case at all. These are cases related to the accrual of pensions and other social benefits, appeals against the decisions of tax authorities or orders of the Government on the unification of territorial communities, appeals against the level of the subsistence minimum or changes to the rules of registration of the place of residence," the court said.

During January-September, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv received almost 4,400 claims regarding mandatory state pension insurance.

"In fact, every fourth claim that comes to the court concerns the recalculation of a pension. In 9 months of this year, the judges of the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv considered 7,400 cases related to mandatory state pension insurance, claims were satisfied in 95% of them. These are real indicators of real cases that are practically of no interest to the mass media, because there is no sensationalism in them, but the well-being of pensioners depends on the decision in such disputes," the court added.

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv notes that the messages about the possible liquidation of the court do not in any way mention how the consideration of such a large number of lawsuits will be ensured in a reasonable time by the newly created court.

Cases considered by the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv, according to the rules of procedural legislation, will be considered by a new composition of the newly created court, and their consideration will start from the very beginning in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine.

"It should be understood that in the conditions of martial law and the difficult situation in the energy sector and in the event of the adoption of a law on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv and the transfer of 60,000 cases and materials to the newly created court, the plaintiff can’t hope for a resolution of the dispute within a reasonable time frame. Illegal liquidation of the court endangers the protection of the rights of Ukrainians during the period of martial law and after its end," the court said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada liquidated the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and created the Kyiv City District Administrative Court instead.