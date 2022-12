There is no question of the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine. In Russia, as a result of the referendums, new subjects have appeared, which the Ukrainian side needs to take into account. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, in a comment on the Watch Media Telegram channel on Tuesday, December 13.

Peskov said that the residents of the occupied territories allegedly made their choice in "referendums" and give an assessment of the politics of Ukraine for 15-20 years. Putin's press secretary said that the possibility of starting the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine by the end of the year is out of the question, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the Russian side.

"The Ukrainian side needs to take into account the realities that have developed over all this time. These realities indicate that new subjects have appeared. They appeared as a result of the referendums that took place in these territories. Without taking into account these new realities, any advancement is impossible," Peskov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that Russia was striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure "in response" to the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

On December 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian Federation attacks the infrastructure of Ukrainian cities because it "ensures the combat potential" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On November 17, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the missile attacks on Ukraine are being carried out due to the reluctance of the Ukrainian authorities to enter into negotiations with the Russian Federation.