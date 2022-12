The European Commission will finance the procurement of about 30 million LED bulbs for Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will finance about 30 million LED bulbs for Ukraine. When 50 million of these light bulbs are delivered with our partners, this will save 1 GW (of electricity) - the annual production volume (of a unit) of a nuclear power plant! In dark times, we stand with our Ukrainian friends," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine will soon introduce a free exchange program for the population: outdated incandescent lamps can be exchanged for new LEDs.

She noted that in total it is planned to replace 50 million lamps, this should significantly reduce the load on the power system.

"Such a simple way as replacing power lamps with energy-saving LED lamps can help us consume 7-10% less electricity at the time of peak load. In the near future, the Ministry of Economy will present a detailed instruction on how to get LED lamps - the mechanism will be as simple as possible," Svyrydenko assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine needs emergency support from the energy system of the European Union and the procurement of 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas for winter.