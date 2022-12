A Russian sabotage group was ambushed by border guards while trying to break through the defenses of Ukrainian defenders in the Donetsk Region. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on its Facebook page on Tuesday, December 13.

The State Border Guard Service notes that border guards stopped the advance of Russian saboteurs in the Donetsk Region. The occupiers were moving along the forest belt when they came across the ambush.

"In the Donetsk Region, the invaders tried to break through the line of defense of the Ukrainian defenders. Nevertheless, moving through the forest belt, they were ambushed by border guards. With a sudden attack, our fighters inflicted losses on the enemy and forced the sabotage and reconnaissance group,” the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated fifty occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the war, the losses of the Russian army amount to 95,260 soldiers.

The Armed Forces also repelled attacks near 16 settlements and hit 11 areas of the enemy's concentration.

On December 12, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Ukrainian military will continue the counteroffensive as soon as the soil freezes.