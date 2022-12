The Verkhovna Rada has exempted import of generators, other equipment and Starlink stations from value added tax and import duty until May 2023 and allowed business representatives to store up to 2,000 liters of fuel without a license.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Rada supported in the second reading Razumkov Bills No. 8196/8197 to promote the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Among the main innovations: import of generators, other equipment, Starlink without duty and VAT, including for individuals, is introduced at the legislative level. The norm will be valid until May 2023. We took into account my amendment regarding the distribution of such an exemption to mail and express deliveries. They supported the provision of the ability to store fuel without a license, at the insistence of the government, up to 2,000 liters. Large volumes will need to be reported on the declarative principle of tax," he wrote.

Also, according to Zhelezniak, the Rada exempted Energy Community technical assistance for the import of equipment for the restoration of energy supplies from VAT and duty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of November, the Cabinet of Ministers exempted Starlink stations from paying value added tax and import duty and plans to bring their large batch for "Points of Indestructibility."