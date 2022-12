US Imposes Sanctions Against District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Head Vovk, He Is Not Surprised

The United States has imposed sanctions against the head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, Pavlo Vovk, "for extorting a bribe in exchange for interfering in court and other public processes," Vovk said that these sanctions did not come as a surprise to him.

This is evidenced by the message of the U.S. Department of State, as well as the post of Vovk Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The U.S. Department of State announced sanctions against Vovk, as well as two members of his family.

Such measures are announced on the occasion of the International Day against Corruption and on the eve of the International Day of Human Rights.

The sanctions imposed under the Magnitsky Act provide, in particular, visa restrictions.

Thus, Vovk was banned from entering the United States.

In turn, the head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv noted that the decision to impose sanctions against him was not unexpected.

"This is a "logical" development of the events of a long-term campaign aimed at certain international structures gaining control over the judicial authorities of Ukraine. And after the start of the High Anti-Corruption Court’s hearing of the case of the so-called "seizure of power" and the customers' understanding of its full futility, something similar should have been expected. The absence of any achievements other than cheap PR, obviously, forced the initiators of the campaign to resort to the last chance - an appeal with petitions to Washington. These people, trying to avoid responsibility for wasted time and money and using their connections, misled the U.S. Department of State. They do not even understand that such sanctions are not so much a threat to me as a public recognition of their own unprofessionalism and the insignificance of their intentions," Volk said.

The judge added that the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and he personally have been the subject of "a group of international adventurers and their local agents" for 7 years.

"As much time is spent on fighting me, including, apparently, the funds of American taxpayers. Pseudo-cases, fictional bribes, public charges without sentences, harassment of all my relatives. There was only burning on the hearth. And to no avail! In recent years, I have experienced a lot, so I will survive the lack of opportunity to go to the United States," Volk added.

He stressed that he remained all this time in Ukraine and does not plan to go anywhere, because he is sure of the absurdity of the accusations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada liquidated the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and created the Kyiv City District Administrative Court instead.