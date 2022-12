As of December 13, the power system remains in a difficult situation. The deficit of electricity in Ukraine remains significant. This was reported in the press service of Ukrenergo.

In addition, the company notes that bad weather complicates repairs at energy facilities.

"Deterioration of weather conditions throughout the country (strong wind, frost, wet snow sticking, icing of wires) negatively affects the condition of high-voltage and distribution networks and significantly complicates the work of repair crews," the statement says.

According to Ukrenergo, in the east, the occupiers again shelled several districts, causing damage to energy infrastructure facilities. Repair work on them will begin after the permission of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, it was possible to restore electricity supply to settlements in the de-occupied territories, some of which remained without electricity since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"All regional power companies were made known of electricity consumption limits. To obtain accurate information on a separate region, we recommend monitoring the messages of distribution system operators (regional power companies)," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden announced the destruction by Russia of about 50% of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.