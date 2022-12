Germany Will Continue To Supply Weapons To Ukraine, But No New Weapons Planned

Berlin will provide more military support to Ukraine, but it will be limited to the types of weapons that were presented earlier.

Government representative Steffen Hebestreit has stated this, European Pravda reports this with reference to Euractiv.

Hebestreit said Germany had promised Ukraine additional weapons. However, there are no "qualitative changes" to what types of weapons will be supplied by Berlin.

According to him, the new supplies should be "similar to those that Germany already supplied from the outbreak of war."

The German government adheres to its line not to supply tanks, despite Kyiv's calls. But there are signs that the ruling coalition wanted to go further in the future.

"We have an almost unanimous decision from our party congress saying we could have done more. The fact that we (in the coalition) have different views from time to time is well known,” Green Party chairman Omid Nouripour said on Monday when asked by reporters about Hebestreit's statement.

Recall that Germany plans to transfer to Ukraine anti-drone equipment, 80 pickups and 18 self-propelled guns RCH-155.

Earlier, the U.S. Presidential Administration called on the German government to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Leopard 2 main battle tanks.