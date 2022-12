IAEA Will Send Permanent Missions To All Nuclear Power Plants Of Ukraine - Shmyhal

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will send permanent technical missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine, said the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Tuesday, December 13.

Shmyhal noted that the organization's independent experts will work at the Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, South Ukrainian, and Chornobyl NPPs to protect them from Russian attacks and record all possible attempts at external influence.

"The demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is point No. 1 of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan. This issue was discussed with the head of the IAEA during a meeting in Paris. Rafael Grossi said that in the near future the IAEA will send technical permanent missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Shmyhal and Grossi also talked about ways to demilitarize the Zaporizhzhia NPP (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 18, the Board of Governors of the IAEA adopted a resolution calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and stop all activities at Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

On November 16, the IAEA reported that the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants were de-energized due to Russian missile strikes.

On November 14, the IAEA announced its intention to send missions to the South Ukrainian, Khmelnytskyi, and Rivne NPPs.

On November 3, the IAEA announced that it had found no signs of undeclared nuclear activity and materials in Ukraine.