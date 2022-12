Germany Announces Transfer Of Gepard Tanks And Howitzers To Ukraine

The head of the defense committee of the Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, as confirmed the delivery of 24 new self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. She also considers it necessary to supply Ukraine with modern Leopard and Marder tanks.

This was reported by the German edition of Die Zeit.

"More self-propelled howitzers were delivered. It's 24 units now," Strack-Zimmermann said on RTL's Direkt program.

In addition, six to seven Gepard anti-aircraft tanks will be transferred to Ukraine.

The publication reports that despite the request of the government, the federal government has so far refused to transfer modern Leopard and Marder tanks. However, the chairman of the defense committee has a different opinion.

"This is definitely necessary," the official said, adding that there is no longer a reason not to do so.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June Germany released a list of weapons that will be handed over to Ukraine. There were 30 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns on the list.

Ukraine also asked Germany for submarines.

It was expected that Ukraine would receive the first 15 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns from Germany in July.

In the spring, Ukraine proposed that Germany pass the lend-lease law, like the United States.