The state budget of Ukraine received a grant in the amount of EUR 200 million from the Reconstruction Credit Institute (KfW, Germany).

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The specified grant funds were provided by the Government of Germany within the framework of the Program to Support the Sustainability of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ukraine.

The funds will be sent to cover the costs of the general fund of the state budget for the payment of housing assistance for IDPs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the KfW-funded program to support the stability of IDPs in Ukraine is aimed at mitigating the negative impact on the living conditions of IDPs during the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

The purpose of the program is to strengthen the capacity of the Ukrainian government to provide adequate support to IDPs, whose official number has grown significantly since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine received a EUR 100 million loan on preferential terms from the French Development Agency.