After the announcement of a sudden combat readiness check, the first units of the troops of Belarus left the points of permanent deployment. Also, a unit of special operations forces - the 103th Vitebsk Separate Guards Airborne Brigade - is transferred closer to the border with Ukraine. This was stated in the message of the Belarusian Hajun Telegram channel on Tuesday, December 13.

The publication writes about the movement from the permanent deployment of units of the 38th Separate Air Assault Brigade (Brest) along the R17 highway to the city of Malorita/agro-town Mokrana.

"The convoy includes: at least 25 BTR-80, about 30 MAZ trucks with personnel and property, 3 120-mm mortar 2B23 Nona-M1 towed by Volat MZKT vehicle, 2 fuel tankers, command and staff vehicle R-1, 2 communication vehicles, at least 5 vehicles of the border service of the Republic of Belarus, an ambulance and 2 field kitchens," the statement said.

Later, according to the Belarusian Hajun, it became known that a unit of special operations forces - the 103th Vitebsk Separate Guards Airborne Brigade - was also transferred to the Brest Region, closer to the border with Ukraine.

According to the minimum estimates of the publication, the following equipment is moving in the convoy:

APC - 10 units;

MBTS Kayman - 3 units;

MAZ, Ural - 25 units;

Fuel trucks - 2 units;

Passenger and freight wagons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 13, the self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko ordered a sudden check of the combat readiness of troops.

On November 4, the self-proclaimed leader of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko threatened Ukraine with complete destruction if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not go to peace talks with Russia.

On October 10, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that he was aware of an alleged attack on Belarus by Ukraine.